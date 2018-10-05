Ocean County teen missing: Police using helicopters to search woods

BARNEGAT — Police are taking to the skies over Ocean County as part of a search for a 14-year-old boy.who ran away from home.

Michael Briganti ran into the woods from his home on Tedesco Way in Barnegat late Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardi said that dirt bikes, mounted units and a drone from his department are being used as requested by Barnegat police. A State Police helicopter is also being used in the search.

Barnegat's police chief Keith Germain said they said the best thing people can do to help is to talk to their children. "Many times they will hear valuable information before we do," police wrote on their Facebook page. Germain turned down offers to help physically look for Briganti.

Michael's home is located near the 47,000-acre Edwin B. Forsythe Wildlife Refuge, a federal area with forest and wetlands.

The teen is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 127 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white Brackman School sports jersey with the #25, white soccer shorts, white socks and black Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information on Michael's whereabouts should call Barnegat police at 609-698-5000.

