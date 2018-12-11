Ocean County teacher snorted morphine in elementary school class, cops say

EAGLESWOOD — An elementary school teacher has been charged with snorting morphine off his desk in front of students and another teacher in a classroom.

According to a complaint obtained by Townsquare Media, Michael Palladino, 43, of Barnegat took a plastic bag containing three beige pills with ABG-60 imprinted on them, ground them up and used an empty Bic pen to snort the powder. The incident took place on Dec. 3, the complaint says.

ABG-60 is morphine sulfate ER, an opioid used to relieve severe ongoing pain, according to the website WebMD.com . The medication changes how your body responds to pain.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said his office will conduct a full investigation into the incident with the cooperation of the New Jersey State Police.

Palladino is charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, a third-degree crime, and official misconduct, a more serious second-degree offense alleging Palladino used his public position for her personal benefit, according to the complaint.

He also is charges with a disorderly persons offense.

Palladino is listed as a teacher on the school's website. According to a check of payroll records , Palladino taught at Eagleswood for the past 16 years and earned a salary of $59,000 per year.

Eagleswood’s superintendent of schools, Deborah Snyder, has not yet returned a message regarding his status with the district.

More from New Jersey 101.5: