Ocean County man stabbed to death in fight over woman, cops say

LITTLE EGG HARBOR — A confrontation between two men over a woman ended with one stabbing the other to death, police say.

Police responded Wednesday night to a Maplewood Drive home on a report of a man with a knife. Officers learned on the way to the scene that a man had been stabbed inside the house, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

Police said they found Kendrick Coley, 25, in the garage area while a woman at the home directed them to a second-floor bedroom where they found Richard Pone dead.

Pone suffered a stab wound to his upper left chest area and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation determined Coley and Pone had been arguing, at which point Coley got a knife from the kitchen and stabbed the other man. The argument was over an assault against a woman at the home, though the prosecutor's office did not elaborate.

Coley has been charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

More From New Jersey 101.5