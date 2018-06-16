No more cigars, cigarettes — or vape pens — on Ocean City beaches

OCEAN CITY — Thinking of smoking on the beach in America's greatest family resort? Think again.

The Cape May County Herald reports that the City Council earlier this unanimously adopted an ordinance to make its beaches smoke-free. That includes e-cigs and vapes in addition to cigars and cigarettes.

Councilwoman Karen Bergman told The Herald:

I was elected to serve the people, the majority of the people. The majority of the people want smoking to be banned on the beaches. One of my campaign promises was to listen to the people.

In Trenton, the Senate Environment and Energy Committee voted earlier this year to advance a bill that would impose fines, starting at $250, for smoking at public beaches, and it’s possible the statewide ban could take effect by early next year. Gov. Chris Christie vetoed earlier versions of the bill in 2014 and 2016.

Back in 2014, Ocean City passed a bill that banned smoking on its boardwalk except in designated areas.

With the ordinance, Ocean City joins over a dozen other towns in the state that have banned beach smoking.

The Herald reports the ordinance includes a fine of between $100 and $250 for a first offense, which increases up to $1,000 for additional offenses.