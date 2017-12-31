Contact Us
Oaklyn Fire Department caps busy day pulling pup from frozen lake

By Adam Hochron December 31, 2017 9:14 AM
OAKLYN — Members of the Oaklyn Fire Department were just finishing fighting a fire in a chicken coop on Saturday morning when they got their next call to help save a puppy.

The dog was seen walking on a lake behind a residence and then falling through the ice. The fire department’s marine unit was dispatched to Newton Creek and was able to bring the pup safely to shore.

Fire Chief Scott Cairns told NJPen that a neighbor was able to get the chickens out of the coop while firefighters were on their way to the fire, and that the blaze was contained before it could spread to an attached garage.

“Busy morning in Oaklyn,” the department said on its Facebook page.

NJPen reported the shar-pei named Lilly was reunited with her owners soon after the rescue.

Contact reporter Adam Hochron at 609-359-5326 or Adam.Hochron@townsquaremedia.com

