NYS budget director insists Gateway Tunnel funding in place

By Associated Press December 31, 2017 2:42 PM
North River Tunnel in North Bergen
North River Tunnel in North Bergen (Amtrak)

NEW YORK — New York state’s budget director insists an agreement is in place to have the federal government foot half the bill with New York and New Jersey for a $13 billion rail tunnel under the Hudson River.

Robert Mujica says in a letter Sunday to the deputy administrator of the Federal Transit Administration that the 50/50 deal was discussed at a meeting last August with President Donald Trump, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, both governors, and a congressional delegation from the region.

NJ Transit tickets will cost you more to pay for new tunnels

His letter comes after K. Jane Williams, the deputy administrator of the Federal Transit Administration, said Friday there is no agreement.,

In a letter to New York and New Jersey officials Williams wrote that a recent funding proposal by the states for the first phase of the project, estimated at $11 billion, seeks a 50 percent federal investment that is “considerably higher than much existing precedent for past ‘mega projects'” and would deplete the existing grant program.

The letter also criticized the states’ reliance on a 50-50 funding agreement with the federal government dating back to the Obama administration.

“We consider it unhelpful to reference a non-existent ‘agreement’ rather than directly address the responsibility for funding a local project where 9 out of 10 passengers are local transit riders,” Williams wrote.

Mujica says the Gateway Tunnel is critical to the long-term vitality of the entire Northeast region.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed)

 

