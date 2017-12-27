NYE in New Jersey: 10 NJ New Year’s 2018 parties for adults (ThinkStock)

Looking for a special ‘date night’ vibe to celebrate New Year’s? Here’s some swanky options in New Jersey. Most are package prices, to be booked ahead of time. Many have spots going fast.

1. Tim McLoone’s Supper Club (Monmouth County)

1200 Ocean Avenue, Asbury Park

8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

A 4-course chef selection pre-fix dinner. Pre-fix menu pricing does not include an entertainment ticket for Tim McLoone & The Shirleys. Package includes dancing, party favors, live viewing of the NYC Ball Drop from Time Square and a glass of champagne at midnight.

2. Pig & Prince New Year’s Eve Extravaganza (Essex County)

1 Lackawanna Plz, Ste 1, Montclair

8 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

An elaborate 1920’s Masquerade Gala to ring in 2018 with “Father Thyme and His Royal Swine.” Sushi station, Carving Station, Savory and Sweet Crepe station, Raw bar and a vast variety of passed hors d’oeuvres will be available. (Vegetarian and Gluten free options will be available). Formal attire is required and Masquerade is requested.

3. New Year’s Eve 2018 at Topgolf Edison (Middlesex County)

1013 US 1, Edison

9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

It’s a chance to literally ‘swing’ into the new year, when you reserve a private bay for golfing, live entertainment, a chef-inspired menu and a midnight celebration.

4. Glitter Ball Getaway (Cape May County)

Congress Hall, 200 Congress Place, Cape May

7 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Ring in 2018 with family and friends in Congress Hall’s Beautiful Grand Ballroom. Celebrate the evening with dinner and dancing to the Tribeca band. There’s also the Boiler Room after-party.

5. Le Malt Lounge (Middlesex County)

1021 St. Georges Avenue, Colonia

8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Le Malt is a ‘world-class’ wine and brown spirits lounge in Colonia. To welcome 2018, there’s a black-tie affair, for ‘ages 25 and up’. A 5-hour Premium Open Bar features high-end single malts, bourbons, wine, signature cocktails and more. The party also includes a tapas dinner. Aside from remaining VIP booth packages, there may be tickets at the door, if the event isn’t fully sold-out.

6. The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille (Middlesex County)

211 Main Street, North Brunswick

8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

A ‘SHELLebration’ for the New Year, in North Brunswick at The Greene Turtle. An open bar and All-You-Can-Eat Buffet, champagne toast and party favors, plus beer pong and arcade games in the Party Room. Watch the countdown on fifty 60″ HDTVs.

NJ family fun for NYE 2018

7. New Years Eve Fireworks Cruise (Monmouth County/NY Harbor)

Seastreak Ferry Terminal at Highlands, for departure and arrival

9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Hit the water to ring in the New Year in style. Tickets include a premium, two-hour open bar, hors d’oeuvres, buffet dinner, champagne toast, DJ, and views of the New York City skyline and fireworks display.

8. The Silver Ball (Bergen County)

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Mahwah, 180 New Jersey 17, Mahwah

8 p.m. – 4 a.m.

It’s an event that’s going 13 years strong, with an 8-hour open bar, a dinner buffet, lots of music and an easy trip ‘home’ for paying hotel guests.

BONUS event: Medieval Times New Year’s Eve Extravaganza (Bergen County)

New Jersey Castle, 149 Polito Ave, Lyndhurst

9:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

There’s a chance to ring in the New Year, with the lords and ladies of Medieval Times. A special NYE package includes hors d’oeuvres, admission to the Museum of Torture and the live show with 4-course banquet.Then, there’s a ‘modern’ DJ, party favors, champagne toast and midnight balloon drop, plus continental breakfast. (This one’s open to kids, too.)

