NY Penn track work to cause delays and cancellations for months

Track 10 at NY Penn Station after completion of work as part of Amtrak’s infrastructure renewal project (Emily Moser /

HarlemLine.com via Amtrak)

NEW YORK — Continuing work on Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor is expected to cause changes for rail passengers for the next several months.

Amtrak announced it will start work Monday to improve two of its tracks and other parts of its infrastructure at New York Penn Station. The work is expected to last through the end of May, though the company said much of the work will be done on weekends.

The track work will affect several of Amtrak’s routes along the Northeast Regional and Keystone lines, including cancelling two Northeast Regional trains through May.

New Jersey Transit said the track work will affect a total of five trains every day, two for the morning commute, and three for the evening commute. The changes will include one North Jersey Coast Line train during both times being diverted to Hoboken, one Northeast Corridor train stopping and ending at Newark Penn Station, and another North Jersey line train being cancelled entirely.

“While this impact is far less than what we experienced this past summer, we encourage our Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast Line customers to do their homework and just their commuting plans if needed,” New Jersey Transit Executive Director Steven H. Santoro said. “I want to thank our customers in advance as we continue to support Amtrak’s efforts to renew critical infrastructure at Penn Station New York and avoid a repeat of the derailments we saw this past spring.”

Known as the “Summer of Delays” or “Summer of Hell,” the popular transit hub in New York shut down three tracks at a time over the summer. The work affected not only NJ Transit, but also Amtrak and the Long Island Railroad. That work went from the beginning of July through the end of August.

As of Monday morning the 6:11 a.m. North Jersey Coastline train heading east out of Long Branch will leave at 6:23 and be diverted to Hoboken. The Northeast Corridor 7:06 a.m. train from New Brunswick will end at Newark Penn Station.

In the afternoon the 5:25 North Jersey train leaving Penn Station will leave from Hoboken at 5:25. The 5:43 Northeast Corridor train that normally leaves from New York will instead leave from Newark at 6:03. The 6:51 Northeast Corridor train will be cancelled during the duration of the work.

New Jersey Transit said commuters might want to consider using bus private bus services or ferry service during the work, or using NJ Transit bus service if they are near the Route 9 corridor. The company also warned that trains scheduled around the times of the affected trains could also see their trips impacted as well.

The work is expected to end around May 25.

