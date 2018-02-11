NY man arrested twice in one day in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — A New York man is facing charges of physically assaulting his girlfriend and later sexually assaulting a hotel employee at Bally's on Saturday.

Police were first called to the hotel's parking garage just before 5:30 on Saturday morning for a reported domestic assault victim, according to Atlantic City Police. At that time security had already separated Jamel Carlton, 32, of Saugerties, New York, and his girlfriend, a 41-year-old from Freehold, police said. The woman was treated at the scene while Carlton was taken into custody and charged with simple assault.

Less than three hours after Carlton was released from custody police were again called to the hotel for a report of a 51-year-old female employee being sexually assaulted. The woman said she had been pushed into a hotel room where she was physically and sexually assaulted, according to police. Carlton was identified as the suspect in that attack as well, police said.

While the woman was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center police attempted to locate Carlton. He was eventually found walking on Atlantic Avenue around 1:45 on Saturday afternoon and taken into custody again after a brief foot pursuit.

According to the Hudson Valley Post, a man by the same name as Carlton was one of three people wanted in connection with breaking into a New York hotel in 2016.

Carlton was charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, burglary, aggravated assault, criminal restraint, obstruction of justice, and resisting arrest.

It was not known if he had an attorney to represent him.

