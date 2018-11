Last week, Fluffy successfully picked the Redskins to beat the Giants ... DUH! This week, with the Giants and Eagles off, he tries his luck on the Jets - Dolphins game in Miami.

The Dolphins are 4-4, losing last Thursday night to Houston 42-23. Later that week on Sunday, the 3-3 Jets were beaten by the Chicago Bears, 24-10.

Let's see who Fluffy picks!

Remember bet with your head, not over it. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-gambler.