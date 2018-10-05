This Sunday at 1 pm, the 1-3 New York Giants travel to Carolina to face the 2-1 Panthers. This will be a homecoming for several of the Giants, who's players as well as General Manager Dave Gettlemen, served the same role in Carolina before coming to New Jersey. Will the Giants even up their record? Will the Panthers go 3-1 and bury the Giants 5 games into the season? Only Fluffy knows for sure!

My dog Fluffy forecasts football each week by eating out of the bowl in front of the helmet of the team.

