The 1-3 New York Jets host the 2-2 Denver Broncos Sunday at 1 pm at Metlife Stadium. The Jets feature their number one draft choice and franchise quarterback Sam Darnold against the Broncos, who come with new free agent quarterback Case Keenum. Who will win the game? Only my dog Fluffy knows for sure, and he will pick it by eating out of the bowl in front of the team logo.

Also, check out our Gameday Giveaway: New Jersey 101.5 and Townsquare Media are offering a chance to win round-trip airfare, a hotel stay for two, $300 in cash and tickets to a pro football game in the city of your choice. All you've got to do is complete activities at NJ1015.com to enter. See here for complete rules and your chance to win.

More from New Jersey 101.5: