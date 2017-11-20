NY Giants coach predicted the win over Chiefs

Some of the most famous sports guarantees and predictions have come out of New York.

There was Jets quarterback Joe Namath guaranteeing a win over the Baltimore Colts in 1969, Knicks center Patrick Ewing guaranteeing a win in game 6 of the 2000 NBA finals which the pacers actually won 93-80. Giants head coach Jim Fassel guaranteeing in 2000 that his team was going to the playoffs — they went on to the Super Bowl. Now comes Giants head coach Ben McAdoo who's team was 1-8 hosting 6-3 Kansas City this past Sunday, telling the fans to "Come see a great show as they beat the Chiefs" ....and then they did it by a score of 12-9.

The Giants had a few come-together moments including a meeting where they watched a tape of all their individual loafing mistakes as a team, followed by a players-only meeting where they found enough pride to beat a Kansas City team that started out great, but had run into some trouble. No one this year could have predicted the trouble the Giants would run into, but this week, on this day, they reached back and found the pride they had lost along with all their injured players and beat the Chiefs.

What does it mean for McAdoo who's job is definitely on the line? The fact that he was able to reach his players to get them to play at the level they did shows that he hasn't lost the team, despite the anonymous quotes coming out of the clubhouse. The fact that the players were voicing post game support for their head coach also goes a long way. Dominique Rogers Cromartie came off a suspension and became a team leader and Janoris Jenkins rebounded from last weeks post suspension debacle in San Francisco with a stellar performance.

The Giants don't like to make changes especially when McAdoo still has two years left on his contract. If he can get them winning a few games down the stretch, maybe play spoilers in some of the home games they have left, maybe even get the Giants fans to show up to those games instead of selling them to fans of the opposition, then who knows. McAdoo may get the chance to make good on a prediction me made when he first got here which was to "put another trophy in the case."

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Steve Trevelise is on the air from Monday-Thursday, 7 to 11 p.m. Tweet him @realstevetrev or @nj1015.