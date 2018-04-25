Now THIS is how you make Pigs in a Blanket!

This week, we celebrated National Pigs in a Blanket Day. Don't worry, nobody celebrated it, and you didn't miss anything. Probably a ploy by the national pork lobby to sell more pork products, but hey I'll take a culinary cue from anyone.

It did remind me of one of my kids favorite meals when they were growing up. I couldn't make enough for my boys as their little sister would have to fight to grad just one. These are not for people on a diet getting ready for swimsuit season, unless that's all you'll be eating for today. They're delicious and a great treat for a "cheat night" dinner any time of the year.