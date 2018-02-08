Not wearing a seatbelt — oh, and the car was stolen, NJ cops say

TRENTON — A routine traffic stop turned into an arrest for a stolen car.

State Police said they stopped a GMC Yukon on South Broad Street in Trenton on Monday night when driver Senio Sterling, 27, of Trenton, was not wearing a seatbelt. The trooper who ran the car's registration found it had been reported stolen in Massachusetts.

Sterling's passenger, Amber Gordon, 25, of Staten Island, was also arrested.

The pair was charged with receiving stolen goods and released pending a court appearance.

Under New Jersey law, all passengers in a vehicle are required to wear a seat belt. It is considered a first offense and a driver can be pulled over by police for not being buckled up.

