Calling out around the world: For two days, New Jersey will escape the miserable cold and darkness that is the dead of winter and enjoy a tease of mid-spring.

Any snow that remains on the ground should really begin to melt away on Tuesday, as morning clouds and some remaining pockets of drizzle and fog from overnight Monday move out of the state, bringing both sunshine and record highs for the afternoon.

How high? The latest estimates show upper 60s and lower 70s across the state, which is a slight increase from what we told you Monday.

Tuesday evening will be partly cloudy and certainly mild for February, with lows generally in the 50s overnight but up to 60 near the major cities. More clouds and some fog will be likely along the Jersey Shore.

Any fog again dissipates Wednesday morning, giving us partly cloudy skies most of the day. The highs will push into record territory once more — as high as the mid-70s at the peak of the day. In northwest New Jersey, showers may arrive in the late afternoon hours.

That signals a general atmospheric change (look at me showing off) overnight Wednesday into Thursday, and you'll feel it right away Thursday morning. Showers are likely all day, and it will be demonstrably cooler, with highs only mostly in the 40s. South Jersey could see a few 50s, but that's as good as it gets.

Although this forecast fluctuates quite a bit, one thing is for certain. Winter still has one month left to go, and when those highs dip again on Thursday ... you'll have nowhere to run to, baby.

Sorry.

Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is on paternity leave and returns Tuesday, March 6. Patrick Lavery produces "New Jersey's First News" and is New Jersey 101.5's morning drive breaking news reporter, and his favorite Motown artist is Stevie Wonder.

