Not allowed to fly from Newark airport: Emotional-support … peacock?

NEWARK — Fly through Newark Airport enough and you think you've seen just about everything ... until you hear that an emotional support peacock was denied a seat on a flight to Los Angeles.

Brooklyn-based artist Ventiko tried to bring her social-media savvy bird Dexter on a recent cross-country United flight despite being told by the airline that the bird could not board, according to NJ.com .

"The animal did not meet guidelines for a number of reasons, including its size and weight," United spokeswoman Andrea Hiller told NJ.com. "We explained this to the customer on three separate occasions before they arrived at the airport."

According to the bird's Instagram account, the pair spent six hours at the airport over the weekend trying to get on the flight before ultimately being turned down. The woman had even bought the bird his own seat, but was still denied access to the plane.

Dexter said in a post that his "human friends are going to drive me cross country." A post on Monday showed the bird at a diner in Bethel, Pennsylvania, and Indianapolis. By Tuesday morning, Dexter's feed showed the bird resting in Oklahoma on his way west.

Despite problems at the airport, Dexter is apparently no stranger to traveling , often taking an Uber or the subway around the city, according to The Cut.

More From New Jersey 101.5

Contact reporter Adam Hochron at 609-359-5326 or Adam.Hochron@townsquaremedia.com