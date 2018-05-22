Not again! Commuter bus driver counts tickets while driving

First, an NJ Transit driver was caught counting money while he should have been paying attention to the road. Now, another bus driver has been caught in a similar dangerous situation.

The driver of a Lakeland bus is seen in a video counting and organizing tickets, taking his eyes off the road while his hands were off the wheel.

The video was taken 7:30 p.m. Monday by a passenger who only wanted to be identified as Dave.

He said the New York-to-New Jersey bus was going about 60 mph on Route 3.

"I've been in situations where they have to maneuver those buses and they lurch," he said. "They're not made for tactical moves on the highway at highway speeds."

The video was shared with New Jersey 101.5 on the same day another video was released showing a NJ Transit bus driver counting money while driving on the same road.

Lakeland Bus Lines declined to comment but said the company was investigating.

