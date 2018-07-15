North Jersey man killed in Jersey Shore jet ski crash

TOMS RIVER — A Morris County man died in a crash involving two personal water craft on Barnegat Bay on Saturday.

The crash happened just north of the Thomas Mathis Bridge around 3:30 p.m., and drew the attention of drivers on Route 37 as State Police and other first responders responded to the scene.

Robert Kaminski, 62, of Morristown was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other operator was not injured, according to State Police. An investigation is ongoing and State Police did not disclose a timeline of events leading to the crash.

