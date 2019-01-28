North Jersey has a 92-year-old firefighter

There was an interesting story on NorthJersey.com about John Kooreman, a 92-year-old volunteer firefighter in Wayne who still volunteers.

He is enjoying his 75th anniversary being a fireman in Hawthorne, Haledon, and then Wayne. While he no longer rides the truck or goes on calls, he still participates in drills, goes to meetings, and is a consistent presence at the firehouse. He joined when he was eighteen; while the normal age to join was 21 due to the lack of men because of war, he was allowed to join. He says once it got in his blood he just wanted to keep going.

His full time job was at New Jersey Bell in Paterson. His son, Scott, a relative youngster at 60, followed in his father’s footsteps and is the vice president of the Passaic County Firemen’s Association.

