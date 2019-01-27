North Jersey dad of two found dead in lake after two-day search

VERNON TOWNSHIP —A Sussex County man was found dead in Lake Conway on Saturday, ending search efforts of police and neighbors.

Jeffrey Vybihal, 37, a resident of the local lake community, had been missing since Thursday.

Vernon Township Police said the body was recovered and thanked the various agencies that had assisted in the search. Those involved included the West Milford Police Dive Team, Sussex County Prosecutors Office, State Police, Sussex County Sheriff's Department, Vernon Township Fire Department, Vernon Township Ambulance Squad, State Park Police K-9, Warwick Police K-9, Maywood Police K-9, and the NJ Search and Rescue team.

Vybihal was last seen alive at his residence in Lake Conway on Thursday afternoon. He had walked out leaving his wallet, identification and cell phone behind. No cause of death has been disclosed.

He is survived by his wife and two children, according to the New Jersey Herald .

