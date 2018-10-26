North Brunswick cop pulls woman from car as it bursts in flames

NORTH BRUNSWICK — Police released bodycam video of an officer and several good Samaritans who rescued two people trapped in a smoking car then went off Route 130.

The video shows the actions of Officer Anthony Torres on Wednesday afternoon as he came across a 2001 Honda SUV that appeared to have been in a crash near Finnegan's Lane with two women inside, according to police Capt. Brian Hoiberg. The driver was disoriented while the passenger was pinned inside.

Torres used a knife to cut the driver's seatbelt and with the help of a passing driver bent the door frame back in order to free the driver while the passenger climbed across the driver and got out through the window.

As the flames became stronger, Torres pulled the driver through the window and dragged her to safety.

"There is no doubt that lives were saved my the Officer and good Samaritans that chose to pull over and help," Hoibebrg said.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ