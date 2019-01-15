Nominate a local cop that deserves recognition for #BlueFriday

It's time to hear from you.

I've been saying for a while that the media is complicit in perpetuating the negativity that has lead to increasing violence against police officers. Politicians like Governor Murphy fuel the flames of animosity with radical polices and public sound bites putting cops as the moral equivalents of criminals.

I've had enough. I know you have too.

As we've done since 2015, every Friday is set aside to bring a positive story about a New Jersey member of law enforcement to the forefront of the conversation. There are so many cops deserving recognition and most never get any publicity for their heroic acts.

So let me know about them. Can be as simple as walking a kid home from school or as dangerous as responding to a shooter/hostage situation and ending the threat.

Please fill out the application below and we'll do the rest!

Remember, there's a thin line between civilization and savagery...and that line is Blue.

