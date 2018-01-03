Contact Us
No snow! 8 things I wish Bomb Cyclone really meant in NJ

By Erin Vogt January 3, 2018 10:23 AM
What Bomb Cyclone means NJ snow
No snow! 8 things I wish “Bomb Cyclone” really meant in NJ (Thinkstock)

As New Jersey and the entire East Coast are bracing for the first winter storm of 2018, our own Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is keeping things grounded. For his latest on what we can expect, click here.

Of course, what’s a winter storm without a new buzz phrase? This time, it’s “bomb cyclone” having to do with the intensity of conditions. (Dan says the term is not incorrect, though he’s not a fan of the instant hype.)

For those of us already over this term/storm/season in general, I decided to have some fun. Here’s 8 things I wish the “Bomb Cyclone” really was in NJ….

1. A limited-run Wawa breakfast sandwich, heavy on the bacon.

2. An old school roller coaster being built on the Seaside Heights boardwalk (to compliment the newest Casino Pier coaster, Hydrus.)

3. A slang term for when a jerk weaves in and out of traffic on the Garden State Parkway, before getting busted by a State trooper.

4. The collective refuse left behind on any beach at the Shore, between Memorial and Labor Days. (Don’t be that Benny!)

5. The mayhem of trying to jockey for position, leaving a parking lot at the Prudential Center or MetLife Stadium after a game or concert.

6. New minor league baseball team that could rescue Camden’s dormant ballpark from possible demolition.

7. A general term for traffic jams on the New Jersey Turnpike that stretch beyond three Interchanges long. (“Steer clear of the Turnpike, we’ve got a real bomb cyclone shaping up around Interchange 11 for the ride home!“)

8. An official name for the stampede of Jersey girls onto any dance floor, the minute Bon Jovi‘s “Livin’ on a Prayer” starts playing.

Be safe and stay warm, Jersey!

Proud Jersey Girl Erin Vogt’s first reporting gig involved her Fisher Price tape recorder. As a wife and momma of two kiddies, she firmly believes that life’s too short to drink bad coffee.  A fan of the beach, Dave Grohl and karma, in no particular order.

Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook as ProudJersey.

