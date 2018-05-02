No prison for NJ cop whose daughter, 8, died from gunshot

Kenneth Righter was accepted in the court's pre-trial intervention program, which will allow the second-degree charges of endangering his children's welfare to be dismissed if he remains out of trouble, according to NJ.com. As a condition of the deal, Righter will not be allowed to hold a job in law enforcement in New Jersey.

Righter, who had been on unpaid suspension since last year, was never charged in the death of Sailor Righter, whose mother suggested on social media that the elementary school girl had taken her own life because of depression.

Authorities have not determined that Righter committed suicide and a public statement from the prosecutor did not say that Sailor had shot herself.

Prosecutors faulted Righter for leaving his loaded personal .357 revolver unsecured on a shelf, endangering his three children.

Sailor died from the gunshot on Dec. 31, 2016.

One of Sailor’s brothers called 911 about 1:50 p.m. to report that his sister was not breathing. Sailor was pronounced dead 2:15 p.m. at Kennedy Hospital. Her brothers at the time were 14 and 17.

