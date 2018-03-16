No prison for accused perv coach from Middlesex County

A former Catholic school athletic director and basketball coach who was accused of performing sex acts in front of a teenage girl will serve no time in prison.

Darren Ventre, who coached the girl’s basketball team for St. Matthew the Apostle Church in Edison before his arrest in 2013, was accepted last year into the Superior Court’s pre-trial intervention program.

The program allows first-time offenders to walk away with no prison time or conviction on their record if they remain out of trouble for three years.

The resident of the Fords section of Woodbridge had been facing aggravated criminal sexual contact and child endangerment charges.

He was accused of subjecting a 14-year-girl to witness his perverted acts at his home on repeated occasions.

The news of the PTI deal was revealed this week when the State Board of Examiners, which regulates teaching credentials, issued an order revoking Ventre’s teaching certificate in health and physical education.

