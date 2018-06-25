No political talk on a Monday morning — did you miss it?

I mixed it up Monday morning! And Twitter noticed...

After a busy week and weekend talking about the budget crisis in Trenton, immigration and the struggle to make New Jersey affordable again, I decided to discuss teaching my son how to drive a stick shift. The phones blew up as many people appreciated the change from the hard hitting negative political issues that seem to dominate just about every conversation happening today.

What do you think? You can vote in the Twitter poll or below: Or both!

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: