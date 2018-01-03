Powerball jackpot displayed at a Wawa in Toms River (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ)

TRENTON — There’s another shot at lottery riches Wednesday night after no one won Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot.

The Mega Millions jackpot grew to an annuity value of $414 million for its next drawing on Friday, the game’s fourth-largest jackpot ever offered. The cash value is $261.5 million.

The numbers drawn on Tuesday were 1, 42, 47, 64, and 70, plus the gold Mega Ball 22.

Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing offers a second chance at winning a large jackpot, with an annuity value of $440 million and a cash value of $278.3 million. High volume of play could push the jackpot higher before the 11 p.m. drawing.

“You have to be in it to win it,” New Jersey Lottery Acting Executive Director John M. White said in a statement.

Powerball hasn’t had such a big prize since August, when a Massachusetts player won a $758.7 million jackpot. Both games’ jackpots have been growing since October.

One ticket sold at a Wawa in Manasquan for Saturday’s drawing came close to winning it all. It was worth $1 million for matching five numbers, but not the Powerball.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions are one in 302.6 million, and Powerball one in 292.2 million. According to Allstate Insurance, the odds are astronomical of winning both jackpots, at 1 in 75,648,252,765,957,300 — in other words, one in 75 quadrillion.

Spokesman Erick Morelos said the number was reached by Allstate’s data science team that usually crunches numbers for insurance purposes.

The number was reached by multiplying the odds of winning Powerball (292,201,338) and Mega Millions (258,890,850).

