No, Kate Quigley Did NOT Get Naked For Playboy TV

Kate Quigley is a standup comedian, model, host, and actress. Most notably Kate is currently the host of UNDERCOVER on Playboy TV and is the “Anthony Bourdain of the sex world” traveling the world and commenting on the culture (she herself is not nude in the show). - Excerpt from Kate's Bio on StressFactory.com

Kate Quigley is at the Stress Factory Friday and Saturday night this weekend. She's a talented comic who may be best known for her role as the host of a show on Playboy TV. I asked her why she thought it was necessary to explain to readers that she would not be getting naked for the show. Her explanation painted a picture of meeting people across the country with some very strange fascinations & fetishes...you can here her explanation for yourself...

Kate is a self described "Tom Boy" and had a very funny take on the number of women that hit on her after shows compared to men. She even explained to us about the end of her ten year marriage...and yes the wearing of flannel had something to do with it...but it's not what you think.

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea . The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: