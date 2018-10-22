No injuries reported as buildings collapse in Dover fire

DOVER — Several buildings have collapsed as a firefighters work to contain a massive blaze in downtown Dover on Monday.

The fire was reported around 3:30 on Monday afternoon in the basement of Barry's Luncheonette," Public Safety Director Daniel R. DeGroot told NorthJersey.com . As of 7 p.m. three buildings had collapsed while agencies from several neighboring towns responded to the seven-alarm blaze, the website reported. While buildings have been damaged, there have been no reported injuries.

"In my tenure here this is the worst I've seen," township administrator Don Travisano told the website. "It's a nightmare thinking of a fire, because the buildings are old and close together."

New Jersey Transit reported that the fire caused delays of up to an hour on some trains on the Morris and Essex line.

There was no initial word on what caused the fire to start.

