No injuries after officer fires at armed South Jersey man

MOUNT EPHRAIM — Authorities say an officer shot at a man who pointed a rifle at police during a confrontation at a Camden County home, but the man wasn't struck or injured.

The shooting occurred around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in Mount Ephraim.

Camden County prosecutors say police went to the home after a 911 caller said his daughter and her boyfriend, 29-year-old Matthew Barba, had a physical altercation. The caller said Barba had weapons and threatened to shoot his daughter.

Officers removed a woman and her 4-year-old son from the home and spoke with Barba, who was holding a rifle. Authorities say Barba pointed it at police and one officer fired his weapon but didn't hit Barba, who went back into the home.

Barba surrendered a short time later and faces numerous counts. It wasn't known Wednesday if he's retained an attorney.

