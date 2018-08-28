‘No go on weed torch’ — Management to Spadea

Management has respectfully requested that Eric Scott and I postpone (indefinitely) the training for use of the weed torch.

Something about commercial property, prior visits from the fire marshal, (remember the deep fryer?):

...the slight possibility that I will catch on fire and, well...yada, yada.

Anyway, looks like I'll be watching a YouTube video to learn the best techniques and of course I'll wait till my wife Jodi is back from London so she can be at-the-ready with the fire extinguisher and car keys to make the quick trip to the ER.

It'll be fine though, what could possibly go wrong?

