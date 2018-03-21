NJ’s top ten snow day comfort foods

Any discussion of a snow day will always involve food. So, once again, we put it to our listeners: what is the comfort food you absolutely need to have on a day like this?

There were some really good suggestions. Some that we had not even considered. But you better believe I ran home to whip up a couple of good recipes.

I decided to list the top 10 and believe me, our mouths were watering just hearing the suggestions... well at least most of the suggestions. (I generally don’t find any comfort at all in fish heads.)

Homemade chili with chocolate Homemade chicken soup with homemade noodles Potato pancakes Macaroni and cheese Chicken and ribs Beef stew Grilled cheese sandwiches and tomato soup Shepherds pie Spaghetti and meatballs Fish head stew

