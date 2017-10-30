School closes, light rail trains suspended, downed wires in heavy NJ storm

TRENTON — Power outages and high standing water created by gusty winds and heavy rain were having an impact on the Monday morning commute.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Pierre affected New Jersey overnight with up to four inches of rain, and winds that gusted to 52 mph in Harvey Cedars and 48 mph in Ocean County on Sunday night.

Townsquare Media New Jersey Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said the final push of heavy rain and gusty wind crossed the state just in time for the morning commute.

As of 9:20 a.m., more than 14,000 customers were without power.

JCP&L:11,967 customers, mostly in Mine Hill, Partsippany-Troy Hills, Roxbury and Randolph in Morris County,

PSE&G: 2, 399 customers, mostly in Paterson in Passaic County.

The power outages led Roxbury Township public schools to cancel classes at all schools for Monday.

JCP&L spokeswoman Tricia Ingraham said about 8,000 outages in Mine Hill, Randolph and Roxbury are to blame on a sub-station

Both utilities urged people not to touch live wires, and to stay inside their vehicle if a live wire falls on it and call 911.

NJ Transit said Light Rail service was suspended between Orange Street and Bloomfield Ave. No impact on rail service was reported.

Downed wires from an overnight crash closed Route 34 overnight in Matawan. A jackknifed tractor trailer on westbound Route 78 closed the right lane.

Zarrow said weather conditions will improve after 10 a.m., as dry air pushes out the rain and winds calm down. This afternoon will be sunny, breezy, and cool, with highs in the 50s.

Dan Zarrow contributed to this report.

