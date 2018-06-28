Last week New Jersey lawmakers approved a 5-cent fee on every plastic and paper bag carried out of stores and restaurants.

This decision came with a lot of blowback from New Jerseyans. In a poll by New Jersey 101.5's Jeff Deminski, 88 percent of respondents voted "No" to the question "Should you be charged 5 cents for every plastic or paper bag you use?"

But Jim Gearhart thinks differently, telling Bob Williams in the Jim Gearhart Show podcast: "To tell you the truth, I don't have a lot of problem with that because I sometimes feel ashamed of myself for getting all these plastic bags." The podcast is available here as well on iTunes and Google Play.

Yet Jim says the plastic bag tax is being put in place not to help the environment as the government claims, but to raise money for unrelated government sectors.

"How do I know that? Well because none of this money is dedicated to anything that has anything to do with the environment or the good life. It all goes into the general fund, the trough as it was always known. It gets poured into the trough like everything else," Jim says.



