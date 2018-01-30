NJ’s oldest lighthouse has message for spray-paint vandals

ATLANTIC CITY — Vandals spraypainted New Jersey's tallest lighthouse early Saturday morning.

Atlantic City police Sgt. Kevin Fair said the vandals hopped a fence that circles the base and marked it with the words "You are beautiful" in black paint sometime before sunrise.

"Whoever did this you are NOT beautiful, you're a jackass," the Absecon Lighthouse wrote on its Facebook page .

In a statement to NJ.com , executive director Jean Muchanic said the incident was "unfortunate" but was glad that city organizations and government responded to the graffiti on the country's third tallest lighthouse. She said the writing was already painted over.

The lighthouse was decommissioned in 1933 but still has its original Fresnel Lens. Visitors can still climb the 228 steps to the 171-foot-tall lighthouse's watch room.

Police ask anyone with information to call 609-347-5780.