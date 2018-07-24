NJ’s new school funding: Are your taxes going up or down?

Gov. Phil Murphy has signed the new $8.43 billion school funding formula into law.

The measure, agreed to during state budget negotiations last month, shifts state aid to more than 300 school districts that have been underfunded for nearly a decade, while decreasing aid to almost 200 districts.

You can see how your district will fare in the charts below.

According to Murphy, the legislation, which takes effect in fiscal year 2020, makes New Jersey’s school funding formula fairer to school districts over the next seven years.

“We need to make sure the means of funding public education, the single largest investment in the budget, and among the most important investments made by state government works for today and tomorrow, not just yesterday," he said.

“That means ensuring each district receives the amount of state aid determined by the formula [...] which uses objective criteria, such as students who live in poverty, special-needs students, bilingual students, among other factors.”

He pointed out by fiscal year 2025, “every district will receive the appropriate level of aid under the school funding formula.”

State Senate President Steve Sweeney, who was instrumental in hammering out a school funding formula deal, said it has taken a long time to finally make the changes that are necessary.

“It was about making sure that every single child was treated fairly, and that’s what we’ve gotten here today. This is just a big win for all the kids in the state.”

Biggest aid increases

District New aid $ Change % Change Newark City $787,623,912 $37,505,901 5% Paterson City $426,013,595 $20,286,362 5% Elizabeth City $390,533,502 $17,238,687 5% Trenton City $242,226,749 $11,534,607 5% Passaic City $240,690,152 $9,937,697 4% Union City $190,188,699 $9,056,605 5% Perth Amboy City $168,100,857 $6,753,315 4% New Brunswick City $133,216,698 $6,343,652 5% Plainfield City $132,241,297 $5,772,958 5% Kearny Town $38,275,891 $5,155,995 16% Clifton City $35,056,868 $5,002,708 17% Woodbridge Twp $33,947,560 $4,949,884 17% West New York Town $100,371,778 $4,779,609 5% Atlantic City $28,795,421 $4,670,010 19% Bloomfield Twp $27,671,326 $4,651,016 20% Passaic County Vocational $26,433,633 $4,592,078 21% Edison Twp $19,766,625 $4,274,601 28% Hackensack City $19,221,282 $4,248,633 28% North Brunswick Twp $18,852,249 $4,231,060 29% Irvington Township $117,691,353 $4,214,130 4% Linden City $27,271,568 $4,079,794 18%

Biggest aid decreases

District New aid $ Change % Change Jersey City $406,904,292 -$3,500,000 -1% Glassboro $14,597,332 -$1,851,478 -11% Lakewood Twp $23,465,461 -$1,327,579 -5% Freehold Regional $50,296,156 -$1,267,927 -3% Pemberton Twp $79,232,195 -$1,251,335 -2% Asbury Park City $53,206,050 -$1,242,258 -2% Brick Twp $34,180,137 -$1,124,684 -3% Commercial Twp $9,310,905 -$958,213 -9% Toms River Regional $66,046,747 -$928,647 -1% Jackson Twp $48,794,397 -$841,489 -2% Manalapan-Englishtown $18,798,229 -$642,129 -3% Neptune Twp $31,490,199 -$601,586 -2% Old Bridge Twp $44,192,948 -$586,794 -1% Lower Cape May $8,301,309 -$556,141 -6% Vernon Twp $23,972,003 -$525,917 -2% Howell Twp $32,645,750 -$512,370 -2%

Search for your district