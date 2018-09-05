NJ’s new energy master plan: How to eliminate fossil fuels?

The first of a series of five meetings this month to gather comment and input about New Jersey's Energy Master Plan will be held Friday at The College of New Jersey in Ewing.

New Jersey Board of Public Utilities President Joseph Fiordaliso says they are seeking input from stakeholders to craft a strategy to eliminate fossil fuels from the state's energy mix by 2050.

"The more input that we get, the more that we can incorporate a variety of things into the Energy Master Plan," he said.

"We are talking about things like solar, we are talking about things like offshore wind. We are talking about hydroelectric power. We are talking about a multitude of types of energy that are not generated by fossil fuels."

He says the purpose of the meetings are to provide transparency for the public and to "craft the best possible energy master plan we can" by June 2019.

Fiordaliso admits state officials do not have all of the answers on this.

"I think that it is important that we encourage people to come out and give their input because we are the first to admit we do not have all of the answers and there are a lot of smart people out there who have probably greater insight in some of these areas than we do and we welcome them."

Four more meetings will be held this month at TCNJ and Mercer County Community College. For more information and to register, go to www.nj.gov/emp.

