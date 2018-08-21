BROOKLYN — Jon Stewart showed off his farming skills when he helped herd two goats found along subway tracks.

A train operator on Monday alerted headquarters about "two very baaaaad boys" along the N Line in Brooklyn. The NYPD tranquilized the goats and took them to an animal shelter.

It wasn't clear where the goats came from but the New York Post reported that the pair, nicknamed Billy and Willy, were also seen along the Fort Hamilton Parkway and New Utrecht stops in Borough Park.

Farm Sanctuary, the group owned by the New Jersey comedian and his wife, Tracy, was called in to take the goats.

In video posted on the group's Facebook page, the goats are seen being led onto a trailer for the trip to the flagship sanctuary in Watkins Glen, New York.



Last year, Stewart and his wife received approval from the Colts Neck Planning Board for a sanctuary that Stewart uses to house animals rescued from slaughterhouses, roadsides and live markets.

The Lawrence High School graduate left Comedy Central's "Daily Show" as host in 2015.

