NJ’s ICE spokesman wrote for anti-Muslim hate groups, report says

NEWARK — The spokesman for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in New Jersey was an editor an anti-Musllm publication, according to a Star Ledger editorial.

The newspaper wrote it found that Emilio Dabul was an editor for the group ACT For America, a group considered a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

According to the SPLC , ACT is a Delaware-based group that has "has stayed true to its mission by working to advance anti-Muslim legislation at the local and federal level while flooding the American public with hate speech demonizing Muslims."

Dabul also wrote an article for FrontPage defending Steven Emerson, who in the past called Birmingham, England a "totally Muslim" city — a statement for which Fox News later apologized. Emerson also accused former Gov. Chris Christie of "having a strange relationship with radical Islam" after he nominated Sohail Mohammed for a superior court position in 2011. Christie said criticism of his nominee's religious background was "unnecessary."

Dabul is also seen praising Emerson in the video above, published by the Endowment for Middle East Truth think-tank.

The Star-Ledger editorial notes that in the video, Dabul describes some of his grandparents as Syrian Muslims, and calls himself an Arab-American. "But it's hard to believe his romance with the haters was all an innocent mistake," the paper wrote.

Dabul and the agency have not yet responded to separate requests for comment about the editorial.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ