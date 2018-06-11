NJ’s heavy rain leads to flooding, evacuations

TRENTON — Heavy rain overnight trapped people in their cars and led to several evacuations.

Phones all over New Jersey buzzed when a Flash Flood Warning was issued as a band of heavy rain crossed the state south of Route 195, dropping over an inch of rain, according to National Weather Service observations. That included over 4 inches in Jacksonville and Mount Holly in Burlington County.

"I estimate 5-plus inches of rain have fallen over parts of South Jersey since the start of the weekend, mostly from some very slow-moving thunderstorms on Saturday and a line of heavy rain early Monday morning," Townsquare New Jersey Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said.

Zarrow advised that if you come across high standing water, "Never attempt to drive, walk, or swim through flooded areas. Water is an incredibly powerful force, and just a few inches is sufficient to sweep away a person or vehicle."

Route 38 was closed in Cherry Hill between Hollywood and Longwood due to high standing water under a bridge. Video posted by 6 ABC Action News showed water pouring from a drain onto the roadway. The road was reopened after 5 a.m., according to Cherry Hill police.

At least five people had to be rescued from their vehicles on Willow Bend Drive in Delran late Sunday night according to an alert from the NWS, because of flooding.

Willingboro Police reported the area along Mill Creek was flooded by heavy rain. A sinkhole opened up on Levitt Parkway at Echo Lane, closing the road, according to an alert from police.

A shelter was opened at the Kennedy Center on JFK Way in Willingboro.

The rain did not impact NJ Transit, which did not report any delays or cancellations.

