NJ’s funniest ‘Santa Fail’ photos, submit yours!

I asked, and you most certainly delivered. Parents all across New Jersey have sent some of the best “Santa fail” photos I’ve ever seen.

If you’re not sure why I received these photos, it’s because we have a contest going on, the winner of which will receive four iRide passes plus four $10 bonus plays for iPlay America in Freehold! Here are some of the submissions we’ve received so far:

UPDATE: The contest is over, thank you for all of the submissions!

Merry Christmas!

Contest prize winners are selected at the sole discretion of the New Jersey 101.5 staff.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on