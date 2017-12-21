NJ’s funniest ‘Santa Fail’ photos, submit yours!

Contact Us
By Kylie Moore December 21, 2017 6:15 PM

I asked, and you most certainly delivered. Parents all across New Jersey have sent some of the best “Santa fail” photos I’ve ever seen.

If you’re not sure why I received these photos, it’s because we have a contest going on, the winner of which will receive four iRide passes plus four $10 bonus plays for iPlay America in Freehold! Here are some of the submissions we’ve received so far:

UPDATE: The contest is over, thank you for all of the submissions!

Merry Christmas!

