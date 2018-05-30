‘Where You From?’ Memes troll New Jersey stereotypes

How can you tell you're dealing with non-Jersey folks? When they assume that you're besties with the cast of "Jersey Shore," "Real Housewives of New Jersey" or "The Sopranos."

There's a Twitter meme that's being answered by lots of NJ residents to exaggerate those annoying conversations when trying to explain "Where you're from?" Below are more than a dozen examples that I rounded up. See if you can relate to any of the sarcasm when explaining your Jersey roots proves too much for non-locals to grasp: