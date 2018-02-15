SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A soccer coach and former Sunday school teacher had child porn he was sharing online, police say.

Waldo Milla-Guerra, 49, was arrested at his home after a search warrant was executed, Middlesex County Andrew C. Carey said Thursday. Guerra was found with an undisclosed number of child porn pictures, Carey said.

Guerra is a volunteer coach with the South Brunswick Soccer Club and formerly worked as a teacher at the Central Jersey Church of Christ in North Brunswick.

He is charged with possessing and distributing child pornography and is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Corrections Center pending a court appearance on Friday.

Carey asked anyone with information about the case to contact the South Brunswick Police Department at 732-329-4646 or the Prosecutor's Office at 732-745-3287.

