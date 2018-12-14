NJ wrestling team suspended over broomstick hazing arrests

PITTSGROVE — A South Jersey wrestling team, scheduled to start its season on Saturday, has been suspended indefinitely as a hazing investigation against four members of the team continues.

New Jersey State Police are in the "beginning stages" of an investigation against four members of Schalick High School for stripping a student in the shower, restraining him and threatening to assault him with a broomstick. It wasn't immediately clear from a statement issued by Salem County Prosecutor John Lenahan whether the wrestlers allegedly threatened to sexually assault their teammate or threatened to beat him.

Schools Superintendent Scott Hoopes said "corrective action" was taken against students and staff.

The four students were arrested and charged as juveniles with aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, criminal restraint, hazing, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and related offenses.

In a letter to members of the wrestling team and their parents, Hoopes said the program was suspended effective immediately, according to NJ.com.

The Cougars were to take on Shawnee at the Pine Barrens Tournament on Saturday to open their season.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ