NJ woman wins $2.4 million on Atlantic City slot machine

ATLANTIC CITY — A North Jersey woman had her lucky day on Saturday when she turned $10 into a jackpot on a slot machine.

The Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa shared the story of the Hawthorne woman who won $2.4 million on her first spin on a Wheel of Fortune Double Sapphire Gold Spin game on its Facebook page.

It has been a busy summer at the Borgata. Chef Bobby Flay stopped by his steakhouse during a "tour" of his restaurants. The Borgata was also one of the Atlantic City casinos to add sports gambling as well.

