NJ woman who survived prison camp is an ‘example of courage’

As part of our "Salute to Seniors" feature, we at NJ 101.5 along with our Sponsorship Partner, American Senior Magazine, ask our listeners to nominate a very special senior each week. This week’s outstanding “super Senior” is Stella Wierzbicki of Hamilton Square.

According to her Daughter, Heidi Maranda, Stella is an amazing example of courage.

At 15 years of age, Stella was taken prisoner by Russian soldiers when the war broke out in Poland. Separated from her family, she was taken on a train to Siberia. Not only did she survive, but she thrived! This is just one of the many trials in her life that taught her to be strong against all odds.

She brought up a loving family by teaching them how to work hard and appreciate what they have. Today, at 92, she still lives life to the fullest, enjoying every minute — knitting blankets for infants and participating in various seniors citizen organizations and clubs.

As an immigrant to this country, she is truly living the American Dream. Stella Wierzbicki, you’re an amazing role model and we salute you!

Tell us about your senior below. Submissions will be accepted through Nov. 21. Individual seniors will be selected by our staff and featured on-air and online once a week.