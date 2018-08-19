NJ woman target of murder plot by ex and his girlfriend, cops say

WOODBRIDGE — A former township resident and his Indiana girlfriend are in custody after police say they plotted to have his ex-wife murdered.

Police arrested 54-year-old Narsan Lingala and 51-year-old Sandya Reddy of Noblesville, Indiana, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew C. Carey. The arrest came after the couple met with an undercover police officer, who they believed they were hiring to kill the woman, Carey said.

The arrest came after a three month investigation that included the prosecutor's office, the Woodbridge Police Department and the FBI. The investigation is ongoing and Carey asked anyone with information about the case to call Det. Michael Barbato at 732-635-7700 or Det. Lucas Kitto of the prosecutor's office at 732-745-3976.

More From New Jersey 101.5