Contact Us
Make My Homepage

NJ woman cries poverty after stealing needy family’s Christmas dog, cops say

By Adam Hochron December 27, 2017 5:53 PM
Monmouth County SPCA/Eatontown Police Department
Monmouth County SPCA/Eatontown Police Department

EATONTOWN — A former volunteer with the Monmouth County SPCA has been charged with stealing a dog from the shelter over the holiday weekend.

Susan Bajew, 63, from Neptune, was a customer at the shelter on Sunday afternoon when police say she stole a 9-year-old Pomeranian named Tub Tub.

Bajew was identified based on a tip police received after a $500 reward was offered for information leading to the pup’s return.

The woman said she stole Tub Tub because she did not have the money to buy the dog, according to police.

Tub Tub was set to be adopted by his new family on Christmas Eve. He was to be the lone present a single mother was giving her two young girls for Christmas, SPCA Chief Ross Licitra told New Jersey 101.5.

Eatontown police reported that as of Wednesday, Tub Tub had been returned to the shelter. The Monmouth County SPCA posted on its Facebook page Wednesday night that Tub Tub was being checked out by doctors “who will be able to determine when he can be reunited with his adoptive family.”

More From New Jersey 101.5

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

 

Contact reporter Adam Hochron at 609-359-5326 or Adam.Hochron@townsquaremedia.com

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: | | | | | Category: New Jersey News

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM