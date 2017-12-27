NJ woman cries poverty after stealing needy family’s Christmas dog, cops say

Monmouth County SPCA/Eatontown Police Department

EATONTOWN — A former volunteer with the Monmouth County SPCA has been charged with stealing a dog from the shelter over the holiday weekend.

Susan Bajew, 63, from Neptune, was a customer at the shelter on Sunday afternoon when police say she stole a 9-year-old Pomeranian named Tub Tub.

Bajew was identified based on a tip police received after a $500 reward was offered for information leading to the pup’s return.

The woman said she stole Tub Tub because she did not have the money to buy the dog, according to police.

Tub Tub was set to be adopted by his new family on Christmas Eve. He was to be the lone present a single mother was giving her two young girls for Christmas, SPCA Chief Ross Licitra told New Jersey 101.5.

Eatontown police reported that as of Wednesday, Tub Tub had been returned to the shelter. The Monmouth County SPCA posted on its Facebook page Wednesday night that Tub Tub was being checked out by doctors “who will be able to determine when he can be reunited with his adoptive family.”

