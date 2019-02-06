NJ woman chasing dream in Puerto Rico shot in face, mom says

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico —A South Jersey woman who had hoped for a modeling career in Puerto Rico is now recovering from a gunshot to the face.

Michelle Molina, mother of 20-year-old Angelis Molina, told NBC Philadelphia that the Ventnor City resident was injured during an apartment party on Thursday. The gunman is still at large and Molina remains hospitalized.

Angelis Molina found a modeling opportunity during a vacation in January and decided to stay, according to her mom. She had been working as a server in Atlantic City.

Her mother tried unsuccessfully to talk her out of staying.

The island nation continues to recover from the devastation of two hurricanes in 2017 knocked out most power.

Friends created a GoFundMe page to assist with her medical expenses. "She is the most kind hearted and optimistic person you could ever meet. She is beautiful inside and out," the campaign says.

Angelis Molina's father will be at his daughter's bedside this weekend.

